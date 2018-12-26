A customer held at gunpoint during a convenience store robbery in North Carolina interrupted the suspects' plan by opening fire on them.According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, two masked men entered a Reidsville convenience store early on Christmas morning with guns and held the cashier and two customers at gunpoint while they robbed the store.One of the patrons was armed and fired at the suspects, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe the suspects were hit by the gunfire.The two men then fled in a getaway car driven by a third person. The customers and clerk weren't injured.The sheriff's office said one of the men -- 24-year-old Jordan Thomas -- has been arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Willie Lindsey Settle, 29, and Jaikayle Marquise Bridges, 21, are still on the loose.Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.