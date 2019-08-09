Customer with concealed gun kills 7-Eleven robbery suspect in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities in North Carolina say a customer armed with a concealed gun shot two robbery suspects at a 7-Eleven, killing one and injuring the other.Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy A. Wallace said in a news release that two suspects held the customer at gunpoint and took his wallet early Thursday morning.That's when they say the customer "perceived a lethal threat" and pulled out his gun and shot the suspects.News outlets report that 16-year-old Qwanterrius Stafford died at a hospital.Police charged 17-year-old Brenna Harris with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery from person.North Carolina automatically charges teens 16 and older as adults.News outlets report the customer will not face charges.