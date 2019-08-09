Customer with concealed gun kills 7-Eleven robbery suspect in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities in North Carolina say a customer armed with a concealed gun shot two robbery suspects at a 7-Eleven, killing one and injuring the other.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy A. Wallace said in a news release that two suspects held the customer at gunpoint and took his wallet early Thursday morning.

That's when they say the customer "perceived a lethal threat" and pulled out his gun and shot the suspects.

News outlets report that 16-year-old Qwanterrius Stafford died at a hospital.

Police charged 17-year-old Brenna Harris with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery from person.

North Carolina automatically charges teens 16 and older as adults.

News outlets report the customer will not face charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottegun safetygun controlgun violenceguns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Businesses learn innovative ways to find, hire best employees
Video appears to show flight attendant passed out, charges filed
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
Scammers pose as officer, call Knightdale PD with sexting scam
Free golf cart rides available in downtown Raleigh
Dog on meth, stolen boat, guns, chain saws found at Clinton home
Quick-thinking woman helps police stop Raleigh robbery spree
Show More
Protective vests donated to Carrboro K-9s in honor of fallen officer
Plans in works to widen 'frightening' Creedmoor Road in Wake County
Fayetteville PD says man's claim of abusive traffic stop is false
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop
More TOP STORIES News