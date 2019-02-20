Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing

EMBED </>More Videos

Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine inside a truck carrying frozen strawberries that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

PHARR, Texas --
Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine inside a truck carrying frozen strawberries that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

The agency on Tuesday said officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas used imaging equipment and dogs to inspect the truck on Feb. 16.

Officers discovered 350 packages concealed within the trailer and seized 906 pounds (411 kilograms) of meth.

The 42-year-old Mexican citizen who was driving the truck was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security agents.

Port director David Gonzalez called it an "outstanding interception."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsborder patrolmexicou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No charges filed against prison inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King
Autopsy reveals how lion escaped pen, mauled intern
Man found guilty in Wake County double murder case
LIST: Triangle, Fayetteville stores participating in Walmart Baby Savings Day
Moore County man accused of starving horses
It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday
Live: 9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Want to work for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers?
Show More
Durham pastor reflects on spending 50 years in one pulpit
Beware of hidden risks with 'free trial' offers
African American owned businesses continue to grow, succeed
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon
More News