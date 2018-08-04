Cyclist injured after being struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officials say a bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a car on Pleasant Green Road near Admiral Lane.

A woman was riding her bicycle up Pleasant Green Road when another car, which was also traveling north, rear-ended the bike.

The woman suffered serious injuries, but none were life-threatening, officials say.

The cyclist was transported to Duke.

The driver of the car was reported to have suffered no injuries and stayed on the scene until the cyclist was transported.

The driver has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid collision with another vehicle.

No names have yet to be released. Check back for updates.
Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
