Cyclist smashes NYC Burger King drive-thru window after employee says he needs car

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx -- A man got violent when he couldn't have it his way at a New York City Burger King.

The man, who was riding a bicycle, shattered a Burger King drive-thru window with a chain when he was told he wasn't allowed to use the window, police said.

The man was at the fast-food chain's Bronx location on East 149th Street on August 27 when he lashed out on a teenage employee.

The 19-year-old employee told the cyclist he was not allowed to pick up food at the window because he wasn't in a car. Video shows the man getting aggressive and shouting at the employee. Police said he then takes out a chain to violently smash the drive-thru window.



No one was injured.

Police ask that anyone with information about the cyclist call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havensouth bronxbronxnew york cityburger kingcyclingviolence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
NC's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro
Day 2: Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
Drought conditions expand across most of North Carolina
Former Blue Cross CEO: I was 'tried and convicted in the media'
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Show More
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Wake Co. mom under investigation after video shows baby in hot car
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
More TOP STORIES News