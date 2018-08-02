RALEIGH NEWS

DA looking at previous cases to determine if more charges should be filed against state trooper

Kimberly Ingram claims trooper Michael Blake pulled her over in March and roughed her up.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two new cases are now being looked at for potential criminal charges against a state trooper who has been accused in three instances of beating a suspect.

A hearing at the Wake County Courthouse just wrapped up in the last hour, where a judge said dashcam video in two prior cases can be released.

In 2016, Raphael Rogers accused Trooper Michael Blake of beating him during a traffic stop in Cary.

Then, in 2018, Kimberly Ingram filed a civil lawsuit that accused Trooper Blake of roughing her up during a traffic stop days before the now infamous arrest of Kyron Hinton.

Trooper Blake is one of three law enforcement officers facing criminal charges, accused of assaulting Hinton during an arrest in April.

During the hearing Thursday to determine whether to release the videos, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the judge she is now looking at both of these incidents, specifically the Ingram incident, to see whether new charges should be filed against Blake.
