Father pleads for help finding daughter after her boyfriend raps about killing a woman

MONROVIA, Calif. -- Authorities on Thursday outlined a timeline for a man suspected in a California woman's kidnapping more than a week ago as investigators expanded the search.Amanda Kathleen Custer, 31, has been missing for more than a week. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says witnesses saw her lifeless body being placed into the back of a gray Toyota Prius on July 29 by her estranged boyfriend, Robert Anthony Camou.Camou, 27, was already under a restraining order filed by Custer in February, which included details of his alleged obsessive behavior.Authorities say in April, an electronic monitoring device was used to trace Camou's steps. At some point, he allegedly removed the device.Following an alleged altercation between Camou and Custer on July 29, investigators say they found blood and a digging tool in the back of the suspect's Prius.New surveillance footage shows Camou, after he was last seen with Custer, at an ampm store in Fontana. Investigators do not have information on Camou's whereabouts for five hours after his trip to the convenience store until he visited a Chase Bank ATM in Azusa.Later that day, Camou is believed to have visited a bar in downtown Los Angeles, where he appeared to mention killing and burying a woman in a rap captured on camera.Video seemingly shows him dancing at the bar during an open mic night, attempting to grab the microphone from the host."I killed my b**** and buried that b**** in the f****** dirt," he says while staring into the camera.Investigators are trying to determine if what Camou said in the video could have anything to do with Custer's disappearance.Just a day later, Camou was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in downtown Los Angeles.Investigator haves used helicopters, police dogs and search teams to help locate Custer, scouring the areas of Mount Baldy and Lytle Creek, which Camou is familiar with.Her father issued a plea at a news conference Thursday, asking for anyone with information to come forward."This is basically a plea to anyone out there, especially on Monday, the 29th of July that was hiking or fishing or mountain biking that might have seen anything out of the ordinary - it might not have seemed important at that time, but it does now," Rick Custer said.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.