Father turns son in to police after he allegedly confessed to stealing a gun, burglarizing 250 cars

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston father, who turned his 18-year-old son into police after he allegedly stole an HPD firearm and burglarized hundreds of cars, has spoken out why he did it. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston father turned his 18-year-old son in to police after he allegedly stole an HPD firearm and burglarized hundreds of cars.

Christian Daniels' father spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about the FaceTime call where his son allegedly showed him stolen firearms.

T. Daniels said he was on the phone with his son Christian when he allegedly showed him a black bag with a 9 mm handgun inside.

"He pulled paperwork out of the bag, and I said, 'What does that paperwork say?' And he put the camera closer to the paperwork and it said Houston Police Department. So, that really kind of ticked me off for him to even have a gun, and then you're going to steal one from a police officer, at that," said Daniels.

Court documents stated that Christian told his father that he broke into a car and stole the bag with all of the police equipment inside. The report also stated that he went on to tell his father that he had burglarized 250 cars in the last week. He said he targeted jogging locations, mall parking lots and other parking lots where people kept their cars.

The father said that his son showed him five or six different firearms during the FaceTime call.

Daniels, who is a veteran, said he took an oath to protect his family, so he reported his son's crimes to the Austin Police Department.

The father told Eyewitness News that he did not want worse things to happen, and felt like it was his duty to report his son.

Daniel was arrested on April 17 and charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parentingburglarytheftAustinHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News