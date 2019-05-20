South Carolina father who mistook daughter for intruder and killed her arrested on drug charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a Greenville man who mistook his daughter for a potential intruder and killed her has been arrested on drug charges.

Greenville County deputies said officers responding to the early Sunday shooting found heroin and cocaine in the Greenville home of 43-year-old Jermaine Tramone Pressley.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a statement that Pressley heard someone trying to enter his home, so he shot through a door.

The coroner's office says the gunfire fatally wounded 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley. An autopsy is set for Monday.

Jermaine Pressley is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.
