dakota access pipeline

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Pipes for the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline are stacked Saturday, May 9, 2015, at a staging area in Worthing, S.D. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

FARGO, N.D. -- A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline remains highly controversial'' under federal environmental law and a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.

On Monday, the judge wrote that even though the disruption will be significant, he had concluded the pipeline must be shut down.

The Standing Rock tribe presses litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessenvironmentdakota access pipelineoilu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 exposure found at Raleigh summer camp
LIVE | Holly Springs woman celebrates 105th birthday with parade
Videos show July 4th parties without masks, social distancing
Museum will keep Dukes of Hazzard car with Confederate flag
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to appear in court today
JJ Redick says NBA restart would be 'return to normal'
Columbus statue beheaded, Frederick Douglass sculpture toppled
Show More
19 hospitalized when tree falls at child's birthday party
The 411: Can Kanye West really run for president?
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Tropical Storm Edouard forms in Atlantic Ocean
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News