Raleigh NFL lineman makes most of offseason with adjusted workouts, volunteer work amid COVID-19

RALEIGH -- Like so many others, Dakota Dozier's entire livelihood is on hold. An offensive lineman for the Vikings, Dozier calls Raleigh home in the offseason.
"I know my options are limited, but I'm doing the best I can with it," said Dozier of his daily workouts. "And that's kind of how I've approached it. Just go out here, do the best I can and be as fit as possible and so when I can get back in the weight room, hit that hard and get back on the field, hit that hard."
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Staying strong and limber is obviously of the utmost importance for Dozier, so he's adjusted on the fly.
"Jump rope, sandbags, weighted push ups, different things just out here on my sidewalk."
Those 40 pounds sandbags serve a variety of purposes in his sidewalk gym. Another one of his exercises showcases his athleticism and doubles as a great ad for the Chevy Silverado's robust tailgate. It can handle 312 pounds, no problem.
Dakota has a health and exercise science degree from Furman that he's also putting to work in partnership with 3M. He films himself doing experiments that kids at home can replicate.
"They said 'hey - that'd be great we can pair football and science and schooling in this time of COVID.' So they reached out and there's a list of different experiments I could do at home. I chose to do how we breathe."
Dozier is active with other causes as well in the Vikings community. It's a voluntary part of his job that he greatly enjoys.
"The NFL platform obviously affords you the chance to connect with different organizations. And it's just an awesome platform to use because I love giving back. We're tremendously blessed to do what we do and any way we can give back is awesome."
Dozier trusts the scientists charged with making the decisions about when the NFL could return in some form. In the meantime, he's enjoying the extra time with his wife and 20 month-old-son Dak Jr.
"We just don't know when this will end. And when we'll be safe again to get back in the locker room, get back to the facility and practice. So, whenever the time comes, I know I'll be able to hit the ground running."
Raleigh NFL lineman makes most of offseason with adjusted workouts, volunteer work amid COVID-19
SPORTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News