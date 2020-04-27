Society

Richard Childress auctioning off trademark Dale Earnhardt No. 3 car for coronavirus relief

WELCOME, N.C. -- NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt's cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection. A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn't specify which of Earnhardt's trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.

Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is "a small sacrifice" for him to make.

Earnhardt, a native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, won seven Winston Cup championships and 76 races. In 1998, Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., retired from racing in 2017.
