Morrisville man missing for more than 2 weeks after car crash found safe at home

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man missing for more than two weeks was found safe and well in his home Sunday morning.

Dale Wheeler had not been seen or heard from since his car crashed on November 12. Family and friends searched for him for more than two weeks.

According to a statement from Morrisville officials, Morrisville Police Department officers got a call from Cary 911 to do a welfare check at Wheeler's house on Sunday morning. When they got there, they found Wheeler safe, alert and without any life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they took him to the hospital for further observation. Officials were unable to specify where he had been over the past two weeks.
