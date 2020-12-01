soldier killed

Fayetteville soldier killed in helicopter crash honored through fundraising, gym renaming effort

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends of Chief Warrant Officer Dallas Garza are committed to keeping his memory alive.

They have organized an effort to raise money to purchase pavers and a monument at the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum for the five soldiers involved in the helicopter crash.

"We're elated that he's getting so much recognition for the person and soldier he was," said Jesica Garza, Dallas Garza's younger sister.

Fayetteville native among 5 American peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Garza's remains arrived in San Antonio, Texas on Monday afternoon. A motorcade procession carrying his body was held at joint base San Antonio- Randolph Texas.

"Everybody knows in the military community that at least one tour will be at Fort Bragg. A piece of them will be there. Families that aren't from here will have a piece of them to come visit and pay tributes to," said childhood friend Vanessa Iacovone, who spoke with ABC11 from the airport as she was headed to San Antonio.

'He always made our day:' Family mourns Fayetteville native killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Iacovone attended Seventy First High School with Garza and is now working to have the gymnasium renamed in his honor.

"Knowing that Fayetteville is just one of those places that recognize not just active duty soldiers, but reservist, national guards and vets. He took great pride in saying Fayetteville was a part of him," said Iacovone.

As his family prepares to lay him to rest Wednesday, they hope you hold on to your loved ones a bit tighter.

"Be grateful for the family you have. Tomorrow is not promised. If you're not talking to a family member, make amends because once someone is gone, they're gone," said Garza.
