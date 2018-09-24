Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his own apartment has been fired

EMBED </>More Videos

Protesters gathered at police headquarters in Dallas to speak out against the shooting death of a man by a officer who says she mistook his apartment for hers.

DALLAS, Texas --
Dallas police say a white officer accused of fatally shooting her black neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed.

The Dallas Police Department fired Officer Amber Guyger on Monday, weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.

Guyger was arrested on a preliminary charge of manslaughter days after the shooting. She is out on bond.

Jean family attorneys and protesters had called for her firing following the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer chargedofficer-involved shootingfatal shootingDallas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expected to be fired
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
Baby dies in West Englewood house fire day after parents married
County-by-county list of closures: I-95 reopens throughout NC
Amazon, Whole Foods expands grocery delivery service to Raleigh
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Show More
47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Florence: Evacuations continue as North Carolina rivers rise
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
Drone footage shows South Carolina neighborhoods underwater
More News