Man, woman named as persons of interest in death of Fayetteville man

Fayetteville police are searching for two persons of interest in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Investigators believe both Damian Levon McNeil, 36, and Natasha Nicole Ricks, 25, are believed to have information in the death of Michael Anthony McKoy, 27, of Fayetteville. McNeil was last driving a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer.



On Thursday afternoon, McKoy was found suffering from a gunshot wound along the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive off of Old Bunce Road. he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.


Anyone with information on either McNeil or Ricks' whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499.
