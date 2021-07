Body of last missing tuber recovered from Dan River weeks after deadly accident

EDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said the body of the last tuber missing along the Dan River has been found. Officials said the body of Teresa Villano was found around 4 p.m. Monday. Villano's body was recovered from the Dan River near the Draper Boat Landing.The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said nine people went tubing on June 16 on the Dan River but at some point, several of the tubes came untied and some floated over the Duke Energy dam around 7 p.m.Four of the nine were found by construction workers around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. They were "hanging onto various items," according to the construction workers.On Friday, authorities identified the survivors as Rueben Villino, 35, of Eden, his son, 14-year-old Eric Villino, his daughter, 18-year-old Irene Villino and Karlos Villino, 14, of LaPorte, Indiana.The three people found dead were identified as Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden, the mother of some of Rueben Villino's children, Antonio Ramon, 30, of Eden, and 14-year-old Sophie Wilson, of LaPorte, Indiana.On June 20, the body of 7-year-old Isiah Crawford was found. Teresa Villino, the sister of Reuben Villino, was the last missing tuber.