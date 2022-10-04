'Dancing with the Stars': Which couple went home on James Bond Night?

The 14 remaining couples on "Dancing with the Stars" performed to the iconic music of the James Bond film franchise.

LOS ANGELES -- Things were a bit shaken and stirred in the ballroom this week on "Dancing with the Stars."

The 14 remaining couples performed to the iconic music of the James Bond film franchise. The special theme celebrates the 60th birthday of the spy series' first film, "Dr. No," and the couples danced to music spanning the six decades-long run of the popular series.

Once again, there was a three-way tie for first place. Charli D'Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey all landed at the top of the judge's scoreboard.

The results segment is never easy.

The safe couples included Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, Charli and Mark Ballas, Wayne and Witney Carson, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Selma Blair and Sasha Farber, Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

The bottom two couples were Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, along with Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.

The judges voted on who to save, and it was a slam dunk across the board.

All four judges voted to save Sam and Cheryl, which meant Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel were sent home.