Hard work on 'Dancing with the Stars' means celebrities are discovering unused muscles during competition

Working hard and discovering new muscles is one new benefit the celebrities are discovering as they continue on in the competition on "Dancing with the Stars."
By George Pennacchio
Ouch! The celebrities remaining in season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" are happy to have made it to the mid-way point of the competition; but they're feeling the pain!

"Everything hurts. It's rough getting out of bed every morning," laughed Monica Aldama.

"All those little muscles you never work are the ones screaming at me now," said Johnny Weir.
"More or less in my hips, you know, all that that little circle part between maybe about the front of your hip all the way around to the back to mid back," said Nelly. "Because she had me doing this for like, 10 minutes the other day, trying to get it like y'all saw man we danced for like five hours straight."

"This week I really asked a lot of my calves. I don't have big calves," said Nev Schulman. "I have chicken cutlets. My calves are sore."

"My calves, my shins, my ankles, my shoulders!" said Kaitlyn Bristowe. "I'm trying to enjoy all the sore muscles and joints because it means I'm still here!"

Actress and reality TV star Chrishell Stause had a "muscular revelation"... in the shower.

"I shaved my legs the other day. In the back of my leg and I was like, what?" said Stause. "I'm not kidding. This is a true story. No joke does a few days ago shaving the back of my leg, 100%, saw a whole like muscle that has for sure never been there before!"

"Dancing with the Stars" continues on Mondays nights on ABC.
