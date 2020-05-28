Raleigh Police make arrest after man stabbed multiple times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing Wednesday on Pettigrew Street.

Daniel Travez Vowels, 35, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Pettigrew Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
