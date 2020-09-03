racism

Wake DA charges man accused of pointing a gun at a Black mother in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Criminal charges were filed in Wake County District Court in the case of a Raleigh mother who says she had a gun pulled on her by two men wearing "MAGA" hats.

"He pointed (the gun) at me and my 15-year-old daughter that was in the passenger side seat," Zariel Balogun described back in July when ABC 11 first reported the scary allegations.

Balogun said she and her 15-year-old daughter were racially harassed at gunpoint while leaving the BJ's Wholesale Club off Capital Boulevard in northeast Raleigh. She alleged two white men, wearing Make America Great Again caps shouted racial slurs; one of the men allegedly pointed at gun at Balogun's car.

"I told him to put his gun away because he wasn't going to shoot anyone. When I said that, it kind of made him mad. He started saying, 'oh they're not scared of guns. They're ghetto, Black b****s. He immediately turned his hat around and said 'this is exactly why we need to make America great again because of these ghetto Black b****s'"
EMBED More News Videos



Wake District Attorney, Lorrin Freeman has charged Daniel Wilkinson with two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. There was no mugshot on record, as Wilkinson was not arrested; he was served with an order to appear in court. If convicted he faces up to 60 days in jail on each count.

"We're happy. We're pleased that this was charged," said Balogun's attorney, Dawn Blagrove. "What we're not happy about, however, is the fact that District Attorney Freeman, does not believe that this crime was racially-motivated."



We took that concern to Freeman tonight. Why wasn't Wilkinson charged with the more serious offense of ethnic intimidation?

Freeman told ABC11 over the phone, "We do not anticipate additional charges... After a thorough investigation reviewing the circumstances under which the victim and defendant were interviewed, we did not find evidence to support (the crime) was initiated based on ethnicity."

Blagrove responded, "I think it speaks directly to the failure on the part of our elected officials to really take seriously and protect the lives of Black people. (Racial intimidation) is a real threat. These crimes are on the rise."

Raleigh Police were able to identify Wilkinson based on the info from the victim. He turned himself in and is due in court to be arraigned on the assault charges Sept. 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighracial profilingrace relationshate crimeracism
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
Master P creates food brand alternative to Uncle Ben's
Hoop Bus travels across US to inspire kids through basketball
Durham County leadership is 'dysfunctional,' investigator finds
Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescue crews find body of girl swept away in Smithfield floodwaters
Family needed more in skilled nursing homes, advocates argue
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
COVID News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family test positive
NC Senate passes $1.1B COVID-19 relief package
CDC halts evictions: What it means for renters, property owners?
LATEST: NC launches no-cost COVID-19 testing program
Show More
19 people across NC charged with federal voter fraud
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
The North Carolina Museum of Art set to reopen with restrictions
Army Secretary tours Fort Bragg housing, promises solutions
President Trump to visit Winston-Salem next Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News