Jury selection to begin in Cannon Hinnant murder trial

He is accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant while he played in the front yard of his Wilson County home back in 2020.

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jury selection will begin today in the Cannon Hinnant murder trial.

Darius Sessoms is accused of killing the 5-year-old while he played in the front yard of his Wilson County home back in 2020.

Sessoms could face the death penalty, if convicted.

A judge in Wilson County decided to keep the death penalty on the table after hearing testimony back in October.

According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 135 people are currently on death row in the state. The last time the state executed an inmate was in 2006.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, was also later charged with felony accessory after the fact.