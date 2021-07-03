Let this subscription box service handle date night for you

FRESNO, Calif. -- A subscription box service based in Central California will send you games and activities for your next date night!

"People were really needing something to do with their significant others to reconnect, so the lockdown really helped us. We saw a 300-400 percent growth in 2020," said Tyler Turk, Crated with Love C.E.O. & founder.

Crated with Love is a date night subscription box company based in Fresno, California. Turk is a graduate of Fresno State who started the idea in 2014.

The company creates monthly subscription boxes that include games and activities for couples that are built on strategies to strengthen relationships.

In addition to massive growth during the pandemic, the past year also brought a request from a major corporation.

"It was an amazing adventure and experience, and we got to help Disney+ with the release of their new Star Wars series, 'The Bad Batch," Turk said.

Crated with Love created hundreds of watch boxes for Disney as they launched the new show.

"Being able to represent the Valley with a company as big as Disney was very humbling and honestly, the word that comes to mind is just cool. It was really cool to work with them," Turk said.

To check out their product, click here.
