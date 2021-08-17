David Lynch: Durham man dies after early morning crash on I-85

Authorities said it happened just before 6 a.m. when a driver crashed into the back of a Ford F150 truck driven by David Lynch, 54, of Durham.
Investigators said Lynch was driving in the right hand northbound lane when he suddenly slowed down and was rear-ended.
Lynch was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Marvin Elmer Perez-Garcia was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, following too close, no operator's license and a window tint violation.
The crash closed two lanes of Interstate 85 for several hours.
