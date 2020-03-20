Coronavirus

Congressman David Price in self-quarantine in Chapel Hill after contact with other lawmakers

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Congressman David Price (D) is in self-quarantine at home in Chapel Hill after having close contact with a member of congress who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Price is a Democrat who represents parts of Wake, Durham and Orange counties.

He held public hearings in Washington this month with Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Ben McAdams, 1st congressmen to test positive for novel coronavirus

Price told ABC11 the contact was not within the guidelines for quarantine, but he is being extra cautious.

"We didn't have contact last week that is within the guidelines for quarantine, nonetheless I do think out of caution I should stay home," Price said in a telephone interview with ABC11 "I'm voluntarily quarantining myself."

Price said he is feeling fine and not showing any symptoms.

The longtime Congressmember said he spent two hours on a conference call this afternoon with other members of the Democratic caucus.

Price said Congress is working quickly to pass a bill to help Americans weather the coronavirus.

"The first priority is to protect people's health," said Price. "The second priority is to protect their economic well-being and that applies to individuals and also to businesses, and the third priority is going to be a robust recovery."
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News