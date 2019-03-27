Crime & Safety

Day 3: Trial for Jonathan Sander who is accused of killing 3 of his Wake County neighbors

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Prosecutors are back at it Wednesday, laying out their case in the trial of Jonathan Sander.

Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76, on March 25, 2016.

His trial began Monday and was marked by a dramatic courtroom outburst .

Tuesday was more subdued, as prosecutors played 911 calls from the night of the crime.

ABC11's Ed Crump is following all the updates in the case. He'll have live reports about the day's developments starting at 4 p.m. on ABC11.
