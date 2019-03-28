Crime & Safety

Day 4: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander

EMBED <>More Videos

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For three days, prosecutors have put forward evidence they believe will convict a Wake County man of killing his three neighbors in 2016, and those prosecutors are reportedly far from over.

As day four of Jonathan Sander's triple murder trial gets underway, the word is prosecutors will continue calling witnesses into next week.

Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76, on March 25, 2016 at a home near Wake Forest.

The trial began Monday and was marked by a dramatic courtroom outburst.

Tuesday was more subdued, as prosecutors played 911 calls from the night of the crime.

Wednesday included dash cam audio where Sander told investigators he was "a dead man" and testimony about the shotgun investigators said Sander used to commit the murders.

Sander's defense team said he admits to touching the weapon, but he did not shoot anyone. Sander is expected to say that when he takes the stand in his own defense, perhaps sometime next week.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywake countyraleighwake foresttrialmurdercourtcourt case
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shake Shack coming to Cary
End of the week brings highest pollen count we've seen this year
Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window
BurgerFi to offer $2 hot dogs for Opening Day
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Show More
Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut
FDA issues warning over recall for dog food
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
More TOP STORIES News