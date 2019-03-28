Day 4: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For three days, prosecutors have put forward evidence they believe will convict a Wake County man of killing his three neighbors in 2016, and those prosecutors are reportedly far from over.
As day four of Jonathan Sander's triple murder trial gets underway, the word is prosecutors will continue calling witnesses into next week.
Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76, on March 25, 2016 at a home near Wake Forest.
The trial began Monday and was marked by a dramatic courtroom outburst.
Tuesday was more subdued, as prosecutors played 911 calls from the night of the crime.
Wednesday included dash cam audio where Sander told investigators he was "a dead man" and testimony about the shotgun investigators said Sander used to commit the murders.
Sander's defense team said he admits to touching the weapon, but he did not shoot anyone. Sander is expected to say that when he takes the stand in his own defense, perhaps sometime next week.
