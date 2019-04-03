Crime & Safety

Day 8: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- The eighth day of the triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander resumes Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors have spent the last seven days presenting evidence and trying to convince jurors that Sander--a friend, neighbor and business partner of the Mazzellas--took a shotgun and murdered three of them, Sandy, Stephenie and Elaine, in March 2016.

A large piece of evidence that remains to be presented is a taped confession where Sander allegedly told investigators that he was responsible for the murders.

Sander has since pleaded not guilty to the crimes, and his defense team said Sander will likely testify in his own defense.

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. ABC11 will continue to live stream the trial online.

Tuesday, April 2, a bevy of witnesses testified about Sander's drinking habits, relationship with the victims, and his actions the days before the murders.

Monday, April 1, childhood trauma experts testified that Mazzellases' daughter, who was 14 at the time of the killings and is now 17, reported in the days before the crime that Sander had molested her. The experts said the daughter had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders

Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case

Wednesday, March 27: Dashcam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders

Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders

Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst
