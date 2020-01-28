Day care worker accused of assaulting children

Megan Wheeler

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who was employed with The Goddard School has been charged with three counts of assault on a child under 12.

According to warrants, Megan Wheeler, of Apex, is accused of grabbing a child by the arms to lift up and slam him down to sit a classroom chair.

She's accused of forcibly grabbing another child by the arms to pull him out of line.

She's also accused of striking a child on the hand.

All of the children in question were four years old. The incidents happened between January 8-10 at the Holly Springs Goddard School location.

ABC11 has reached out to The Goddard School for comment but has not heard back.

Wheeler is expected in court February 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holly springschild abuseday carechild care
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues in Senate
Community bands together, renovates home for paralyzed teen
5-year-old burned on space heater dies
Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site
Man dies after being struck on I-95 in Cumberland County
NCSU alum, astronaut reflects on nearly 11 months in space
The 411: Arugula shortage
Show More
Wake County mom says son's special education teacher 'assaulted' him
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
3 critically injured in Durham crash; 1,600 without power
Get paid to replace your toilet
Trooper shoots person during traffic stop in Robeson County
More TOP STORIES News