Day care worker accused of assaulting children

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who was employed with The Goddard School has been charged with three counts of assault on a child under 12.
According to warrants, Megan Wheeler, of Apex, is accused of grabbing a child by the arms to lift up and slam him down to sit a classroom chair.
She's accused of forcibly grabbing another child by the arms to pull him out of line.
She's also accused of striking a child on the hand.
All of the children in question were four years old. The incidents happened between January 8-10 at the Holly Springs Goddard School location.
ABC11 has reached out to The Goddard School for comment but has not heard back.
Wheeler is expected in court February 13.
