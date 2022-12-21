Independent film looks to score big in streaming premiere

Independent film Day of Joy looks to garner the attention of audiences across the globe with its release on Amazon Prime.

"I wanted to start showcasing my talents in different ways of filmmaking and in different genres," said the film's executive producer, director and lead actor Greg Davis Jr. "I wanted to create something aside from the skits I had been known for. I wanted to create a story between two people -- two Black people -- and show them in an honest, simple day enjoying each other's company."

Davis' credits on IMDB list 10 Items or Less, Lincoln Heights, and the Toni Braxton biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart, among other projects that include social media fame under the handle Klarity.

Day of Joy stars Jimmy, as played by Davis, and Joy, portrayed by Lex Scott Davis.

The film, which was independently funded and shot in September 2019 in New York City, tells the story of Joy whose model dreams are dashed when her work opportunity in the Big Apple fell through. Jimmy, looking to make ends meet and unsure of his significance in the nation's largest city, meets Joy in a park. The two spend the remainder of the short film together exchanging flirtatious pleasantries through their unexpected connection.

"The idea was to get everybody to see a different side of me, not just a funny guy; that I had something else to say," said Davis Jr. "And Day of Joy is just one singular idea out of an episode series but this topic is about love."

The film was co-written and co-directed by Davis Jr. and Hash Sesay.

The 28-minute film will leave audiences cheering on a pair of strangers, both of whom ran into unfortunate luck on a New York City afternoon and continued their newly-establish spark into the evening.

Scott Davis, whose husband, Mo McRae, is also listed as a producer, can also be seen in Rebel and The L Word: Generation Q, among other titles.

The film's credits also include Kacee Devoe as producer.

Day of Joy premieres on Amazon Prime on Dec. 21.