Daycare worker intentionally dropped 11-month-old on head, Onslow County deputies say

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. -- The Onslow County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports that a daycare worker intentionally dropped a baby on his head.

The incident happened on June 10 at the Childcare Network Daycare.

WCTI reports staffers called officials, saying an 11-month-old boy in their care was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency.

It was later determined that 23-year-old Bethan Pringle purposefully dropped the baby.

RELATED: Daycare worker seen on video hitting, shaking kids charged with child abuse

The boy suffered head trauma but is expected to recover.

Pringle was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury.

She was booked under a $100,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abusecrimebabydaycare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New test reveals which cellphone network is fastest
Thousands without power following severe storms
Beware of stingrays at Myrtle Beach, fire department warns
Explosions at Philadelphia refinery caught on video
Sea turtle nest vandalized on Oak Island
U.S. prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn
Some worry about wildlife habitat as new shopping district planned for Durham
Show More
4-year-old, grandmother found dead; suspect caught after Facebook Live
Zion goes No. 1, Duke, UNC have combined 5 players in Top 11 of NBA Draft
ABC11 Together: Triangle chefs joining forces to fight opioid epidemic
Triangle women take on the 'shark tank' to boost their businesses
Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach
More TOP STORIES News