Dayton gunman's friend, Ethan Kollie, pleads guilty to firearms counts

Ethan Kollie, 24, pleaded Wednesday to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered a presentencing investigation and set sentencing for Feb. 20. He didn't rule immediately on a defense request to reconsider bond for Kollie, who's been jailed since early August.
Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.
Investigators say Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts' gun.