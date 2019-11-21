mass shooting

Dayton gunman's friend, Ethan Kollie, pleads guilty to firearms counts

DAYTON, Ohio -- A friend of a gunman who killed nine people in a rampage in Dayton has pleaded guilty to two firearms charges unrelated to the deadly mass shooting.

RELATED: Dayton shooter's friend charged, provided body armor, ammunition used in attack

Ethan Kollie, 24, pleaded Wednesday to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered a presentencing investigation and set sentencing for Feb. 20. He didn't rule immediately on a defense request to reconsider bond for Kollie, who's been jailed since early August.

RELATED: Connor Stephen Betts, identified as Dayton suspected shooter, once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list,' classmates say

Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.

New video surfaces from shooting that killed 9 in Dayton
EMBED More News Videos

Ohio's governor is expected to outline his response plan on Tuesday.



Investigators say Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts' gun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiogun controlgun violencemass shootingu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Suspect may have shot off-campus party victims at random: Sheriff
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of assault weapons
NC teen accused of threatening to shoot up Wilmington movie theater
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Smithfield Foods employees shot at Bladen County plant
'Intoxicated driver' hits tree, 2 houses, vehicle in Cumberland Co.
Durham man will run to the lowest, highest points on all continents
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
The 411: Time for new 'Frozen' songs
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Investigation underway after man found dead in Orange County yard
Show More
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
10-year-old boy shot at high school football game dies
NC A&T student back home after being hit by car
Educators flood streets of the Triangle further demanding pay raise
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
More TOP STORIES News