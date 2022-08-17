Woman killed in Fayetteville crash identified by police

Fayetteville police have released the name of the driver killed in a head-on crash that happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 46-year-old Carmel Candage's vehicle drifted into the other lane and hit a vehicle head on. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Police say Candage was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.