Speeding driver dies in crash caused by running red light in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver in Fayetteville ran a red light and slammed into two other vehicles, causing a deadly three-car crash Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Skibo Road and Morganton Road.

Fayetteville Police Department said an officer spotted a speeding car on Skibo Road near Cliffdale Road. The officer turned on their emergency lights and went after the speeding car. According to police, the officer broke off the attempt to pull the vehicle over after traveling north just one block to Red Tip Road.

The speeding car continued on for another half mile until it ran the Morganton Road stoplight and crashed.

The car then caught fire.

Officers pulled the driver out of the burning 2018 Acura, but he did not survive. He was identified as 23-year-old Eugene A. Roberts Jr.

A 52-year-old female driving a 2016 Chevrolet SUV that Roberts Jr. crashed into had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. A 28-year-old female driving the other vehicle that Roberts Jr. crashed into had minor injuries and did not get taken to the hospital.