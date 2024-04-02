1 killed in Durham shooting on Chapel Hill Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed on Chapel Hill Road in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Police Department said it received a call around 1 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived they found the man's body.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened leading up to the shooting.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, this shooting happened just a mile away from another fatal shooting just five days ago.

In that shooting, 43-year-old Samuel Carr was found dead. No suspects or descriptions of suspects have been released for either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

