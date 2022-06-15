19-year-old driver shot, killed on 15-501 in Durham identified

19-year-old driver shot, killed on 15-501 in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on 15-501 North near Pickett Road.

15-501 North was shut down at Tower Boulevard for several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as police investigated a shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police found Jeremiah Tobias Dixon, 19, of Durham shot inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Dixon was driving northbound on 15-501 when shots were fired from another vehicle going the same direction.

The roadway was closed for several hours; it reopened around 5:00 a.m.

No further details about the case have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Adams at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
