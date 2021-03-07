I-95 closed in Johnston County after gas tanker overturns

SMITHFIELD, N.C. -- All lanes of I-95 in Johnston County near the Brodgen Road exit are closed due to a deadly crash involving a gas tanker.

The crash happened Sunday morning after 8 a.m. near Exit 93 in the Smithfield area.

ABC11's breaking news crews at the scene confirmed a fatality in the crash.

The road is expected to open by 12 p.m.

This is developing. Please check back for updates.

DETOUR:

Southbound traffic: Must take Exit 97 (US-70). Make a right at end of ramp. Follow US-70 until US-301. Turn left onto US-301. Follow US-301 for approximately 7 miles to re access I-95 South.

Northbound traffic: Must take Exit 90 (US-301). Follow US-301 for approx. 7 miles. Turn right onto US-70. Follow to re-access I-95 North.
