Deadly head-on crash closes Old Stage Road in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly head-on crash.

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly head-on crash.

According to troopers, the incident happened after 10 Wednesday morning on Old Stage Road near Ten Ten Road in Wake County.

Reports show a garbage truck was traveling on Old State Road when a vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting the truck head-on and causing it to catch fire.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said alcohol and speed appears are not factors, adding the cause is still under investigation.

The deceased has not been identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News