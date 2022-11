Man dies in Fayetteville house fire

A man is dead after an overnight house fire on Windy Creek Way in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after an overnight house fire on Windy Creek Way in Fayetteville.

First responders found him inside the home.

He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. His identity has not been released at this time.

A dog and several cats also died.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.