3 children killed in Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house fire claimed the lives of three children in Greensboro.

It happened early Monday morning.

Fire officials say the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Flames were coming out of the windows, the attic, and the front door when crews arrived.

The children, all under age five, were found after officials put out the flames.

The mother, who was also inside, was taken to the hospital and is now conscious and alert.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.