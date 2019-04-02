KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, injures 2

Fire is extinguished. Fire fighters continue to monitor the scene and extinguish hot spots. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) April 2, 2019

As a precaution amid the current shelter in place, Harris County Precinct 2 is temporarily closing the following Crosby Facilities: Crosby Park, Crosby Sports Complex, and the Crosby Community Center. pic.twitter.com/zKoPlmydUR — Harris County Precinct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) April 2, 2019

#KMCOfire Update: TCEQ has sent emergency response personnel and redirected one of its air quality monitoring vans to the vicinity. TCEQ is also sending a contractor with handheld monitoring equipment. — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) April 2, 2019

We remain at Level 3- Increased Readiness as we continue to monitor clean- up efforts at the ITC site in Deer Park. We are also actively monitoring the KMCO explosion in Crosby, TX. County resources from @FMO @HCSOTexas and Harris County Pollution Control are en route to assist. — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) April 2, 2019

CROSBY, Texas -- Firefighters battled a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County for more than five hours on Tuesday.One person has died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Two people were taken to area hospitals by Life Flight. Their conditions have not been released.A shelter-in-place was ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the KMCO plant fire. That order was lifted by mid-afternoon.A number of school districts had sheltered students in place following the blast. Those precautions have been lifted and the students have been released.One worker told ABC13 a leak was detected just before the blast. He said workers were scrambling out of the area, even crawling under fencing to get away.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the preliminary information is that a transfer line ignited in the area of a tank with Isobutylene and the tank caught on fire. An adjacent storage building with solid goods also caught fire. Firefighters are currently working to contain it.The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has sent emergency response personnel and redirected one of its air quality monitoring vans to the vicinity.The company issued the following statement from John C. Foley, President and CEO of KMCO: "There was an incident resulting in an ignition and fire today at KMCO, LLC in Crosby, Texas. We are deeply saddened to confirm at this time that there have been injuries and one fatality. Those injured have been transported for medical treatment. Our hearts and prayers go out to the individuals involved, as well as our first responders, employees and our community. We have activated the company's emergency response team and incident command center. We are working with local first responders to extinguish the fire. We will give another update as additional information becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience to residents in the vicinity. The wellbeing of our people, neighbors and the environment remain our top priorities."Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.