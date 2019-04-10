Deadly school bus crash involving tractor trailer in Maryland

Deadly school bus crash in Maryland.

CLINTON, Maryland -- Police are investigating a deadly school bus crash in Maryland.

The crash involved a school bus, a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle.

Authorities say one person died at the scene, and several others were injured.



The investigation is on-going.
