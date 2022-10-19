Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating two different deadly shootings Tuesday night.
In one of the shootings, officers said someone fired into a car as it was traveling down Raeford Road near Interstate 295. The shooting killed the passenger in the car and injured the driver.
The injured driver then crashed into another car, running both vehicles off the road and down a hill. The other driver was not hurt.
Police closed almost a mile of Raeford Road overnight to investigate. It has since reopened.
A different deadly shooting took place on Slater Avenue just north of Fayetteville State University around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.
No suspect information has been released in either case.