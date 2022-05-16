Fayetteville police investigating after two people found dead at home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C -- Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left two people dead at a Fayetteville home.Officers arrived at the scene along the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive around 12:15 a.m. after a homeowner found a man dead inside a home. Officers then found someone else in the yard.Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).