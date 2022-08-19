Man killed in Hillsborough shooting, suspect on the loose

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a shooting that took place just outside of Hillsborough city limits. The suspect is still on the loose.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside Hillsborough city limits.

When they arrived at the scene they located a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, who died at the scene.

Deputies believe the shooter left the area in a vehicle after a K-9 officers followed a lead through the woods to Interstate 85 where the trail ended.

No information has been released about the person who was killed or the possible suspect.

Deputies believe this is an isolated event and not a random act of violence.