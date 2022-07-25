Man killed in Spring Lake road rage shooting identified

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake police released the name of a man who was shot and killed on Bragg Boulevard.
On Saturday, at 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of North Bragg Boulevard after getting calls about a shooting.
When police arrived they found a man on the road next to a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 31-year-old Alexander Gerome Williams, of Fayetteville.
Investigators said the shooting was an act of road rage stemming from some aggressive driving that happened earlier.
No charges have been filed, but the investigation is still taking place.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Spring Lake police at (910)-436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland Crime Stoppers at (910)-483-8477.
