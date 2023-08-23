Investigation underway after landscapers find body at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County deputies are investigating after a landscaping crew found a body at a Fayetteville home.

The sheriff's office responded to a 911 call about noon in the 4600 block of Elcone Drive.

A landscaping crew found the body and called authorities. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said it was not able to immediately determine the sex, age, or ethnicity of the victim.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective Sgt. D. Bennett at (910) 677-5506 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood