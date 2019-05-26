Death investigation underway after body found in Burlington woods

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Burlington Police Department is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area Saturday night.Police said the body of a man was found just before 8:30 p.m. near the 300 block of Union Avenue.Police have been unable to identify the body but it is described as a male approximately 60-years-old, medium build with black and grey hair, grey beard and wearing green and blue plaid shirt with blue jogging pants.Circumstances and manner of death are unknown, officials say.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.