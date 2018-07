Durham police say they found a body inside a car after they put out a fire Thursday night.Officers responded to a car fire just before 10 p.m. near Beaver Dam Run and Guardian Drive.Once firefighters put the fire out, they found a body scorched inside.Because of the condition of the body, police said they can't tell if foul play was involved or if the body inside was a man or woman.This is a developing story, check back for updates.