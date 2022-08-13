Man identified in Fayetteville death investigation

Officers with Fayetteville Police Department are investigating a death after a man was found unresponsive inside his home.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have identified a man that was found unresponsive in his home early Friday morning.

According to officials, Artis Lee Windsor, 32, was found unresponsive in his Fayetteville home in the 2000 block of Polar Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

There are no further details as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).